Automatic signal system to be installed on Ernakulam-Vallathol Nagar rail route

Published - June 28, 2024 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The KRDCL-RVNL Joint Venture (JV) firm has been awarded the work to install automatic signal system in the 103-km Ernakulam Junction-Vallathol Nagar sector.

The automatic block signal system under the ₹156.47-crore project ought to be completed in 750 days. It will be the first rail corridor in Kerala to get such an automatic signal system. Once completed, more trains will be able to operate in the saturated corridor, since thrice the number of trains will be able to operate through the existing tracks, back to back.

As per the existing absolute block signal system, a train will get the green signal only if the one in front has reached a station located 7 km away. A survey will be done prior to commencement of the work.

This is the third major work that the JV firm has bagged, the others being to redevelop Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station and the Varkala-Sivagiri station. The work was under way, said official sources.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

