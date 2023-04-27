Automatic recovery of fuel surcharge: KSERC suggests 20 paise per unit as monthly ceiling

April 27, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has recommended 20 paise per unit as the maximum rate of fuel surcharge that can be automatically passed on to the consumers in a month by an electricity distribution licencee.

The recommendation has come in the draft KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2023, which the Commission published this week for feedback from stakeholders. A decision on the amendment will be finalised after a public hearing, the Commission said.

The amendment has been proposed against the backdrop of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022, issued by the Union Ministry of Power last year which changed the way in which fuel surcharges are imposed on consumer bills. The Rules allow distribution licencees (the Kerala State Electricity Board, for instance) to recover any additional expense, arising from variations in the price of fuel or power purchase costs, from the consumers on a monthly basis.

Under the new system, licencees do not need the Commission’s prior approval for imposing the surcharge. It becomes an automatic process. A ‘truing-up’ by the Commission will be performed annually. Under the old system, a licencee had to apply to the Commission, and the latter would take a decision after hearing the consumers and stakeholders.

As the Rules require State Commissions to specify a price adjustment formula for the new process, the KSERC has now come out with its proposal.

‘Appropriate ceiling’

The Commission, headed by T. K. Jose, considers 20 paise per unit a month an ‘‘appropriate ceiling’‘ to prevent tariff shock to the consumers. ‘‘The Commission is of the view that the adjustment towards cost variations due to the variations in power purchase/fuel cost need to be aligned in line with the provisions in the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022 and balance the interests of the consumers of the State, which has a unique consumer mix,’‘ the draft said.

Any recovery over and above the ceiling would need the approval of the Commission. The draft further allows balance amounts in fuel surcharge to be carried over to the subsequent month, provided that the total rate of fuel surcharge during that month does not exceed the 20 paise per unit.

When the Union Power Ministry proposed the changes last year, the Kerala Government had objected to the removal of ‘‘prudence checks’‘ by the regulatory commission. Automatic recovery of costs would lead to an ‘unstable pricing situation’ akin to the one in the petroleum sector and subject electricity consumers to frequent price fluctuations, the State government had pointed out.