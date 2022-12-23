Automatic poultry feed mixing unit inaugurated

December 23, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that the government aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of meat, egg, milk and vegetables.

She inaugurated the ₹1.25-crore automatic poultry feed mixing unit at Thottathara hatchery on Thursday.

“The state has made great strides in the production of meat and eggs. Through Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation Limited (Kepco), 1.25 lakh broilers reach the market every month. Various schemes such as ‘Ashraya’, under which 10 chicks and necessary feed are provided to widowed women, are being implemented to increase egg production,” she said.

District panchayat president Sam. K Daniel presided over the function while vice-president Sumalal and other officials were also present.