  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Automatic poultry feed mixing unit inaugurated

December 23, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that the government aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of meat, egg, milk and vegetables.

She inaugurated the ₹1.25-crore automatic poultry feed mixing unit at Thottathara hatchery on Thursday.

“The state has made great strides in the production of meat and eggs. Through Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation Limited (Kepco), 1.25 lakh broilers reach the market every month. Various schemes such as ‘Ashraya’, under which 10 chicks and necessary feed are provided to widowed women, are being implemented to increase egg production,” she said.

District panchayat president Sam. K Daniel presided over the function while vice-president Sumalal and other officials were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.