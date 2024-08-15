Automated parking system at Calicut airport from August 16

The Calicut International Airport will launch an automated vehicle parking system on August 16 (Friday). Automated boom barriers and FastTag reader installed at the entry and parking areas will determine parking charges.

“The new system will enhance parking experience of passengers and visitors with minimum human interference,” said airport director Seshadrivasam Suresh.

“The new system will mark vehicle movement timing not only at the entry, but also in the parking area and exit gate. Pickup and drop vehicles will get 11 minutes free time from the entry gate to exit. But commercial vehicles will not be given any free time,” added Mr. Suresh.

After 11 minutes, cars and SUVs will be charged ₹40 for the first 30 minutes. Beyond 30 minutes and up to two hours, they will be charged ₹65. The charge for tempo vans and mini buses will be ₹80 for half an hour, and ₹130 for two hours.

Two-wheelers will also be charged ₹10 for half an hour, and ₹15 for two hours.

It needs to be seen if vehicles can exit the airport after picking or dropping passengers within the stipulated 11 minutes during rush hours. If crowding takes place outside the terminal buildings, vehicle movements can be delayed, leading to honking and potential disputes over payment of parking fee at the exit gate.

