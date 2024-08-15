GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Automated parking system at Calicut airport from August 16

Published - August 15, 2024 12:06 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Calicut International Airport will launch an automated vehicle parking system on August 16 (Friday). Automated boom barriers and FastTag reader installed at the entry and parking areas will determine parking charges.

“The new system will enhance parking experience of passengers and visitors with minimum human interference,” said airport director Seshadrivasam Suresh.

“The new system will mark vehicle movement timing not only at the entry, but also in the parking area and exit gate. Pickup and drop vehicles will get 11 minutes free time from the entry gate to exit. But commercial vehicles will not be given any free time,” added Mr. Suresh.

After 11 minutes, cars and SUVs will be charged ₹40 for the first 30 minutes. Beyond 30 minutes and up to two hours, they will be charged ₹65. The charge for tempo vans and mini buses will be ₹80 for half an hour, and ₹130 for two hours.

Two-wheelers will also be charged ₹10 for half an hour, and ₹15 for two hours.

It needs to be seen if vehicles can exit the airport after picking or dropping passengers within the stipulated 11 minutes during rush hours. If crowding takes place outside the terminal buildings, vehicle movements can be delayed, leading to honking and potential disputes over payment of parking fee at the exit gate.

Related Topics

Malappuram / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.