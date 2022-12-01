Automated mobile quality testing labs to ensure quality of roads soon

December 01, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Automated mobile quality testing labs will be set up soon to ensure the quality of public works in the State, said Public Works Department Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said in the first phase, the three mobile labs will be set up for testing.

These mobile units will help timely detection of problems in construction works by carrying out lightning inspections and taking action. This will also empower the work of the quality inspection wing to ensure the standard of public works in the State. More labs would also be set up gradually, the Minister said.

With the help of technology, mobile labs can also monitor construction activities along with assessing whether the entire amount allocated for the projects is utilised efficiently. This will also be effective in ensuring the quality of the works of the Public Works Department and bring about a big change in the infrastructure development sector of the State, said Mr. Riyas. The Minister also added that strict action will be taken against officials who do not effectively implement the running contract system to ensure the quality and durability of roads.

CONNECT WITH US