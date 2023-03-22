ADVERTISEMENT

Automated mobile labs to check quality of PWD works start functioning

March 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister monitors quality test done on Pappanamcode Industrial Estate Road in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Automated mobile quality testing labs launched by the Kerala government to assess the quality of the works undertaken by the Public Works department have started functioning.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas monitored the quality test done on the Pappanamcode Industrial Estate Road in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the automated mobile testing labs would help in ensuring transparency in the construction works undertaken by the department. Lab tests would help ensure that manufacturing standards were followed while constructing roads and other facilities. Apart from roads, the bridges and buildings under the Public Works department would also be inspected through the automated testing labs, said Mr. Riyas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the automated mobile testing lab would be used more effectively. The Minister said the speciality of the lab was that quality of the work could be checked at the site where the work was progressing.

Three labs have been pressed into service in three regions — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode — where the lab will analyse the temperature, bitumen content and so on during the time of the work itself. The inspection report will be reviewed and evaluated at ministerial-level by the 10th of every month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US