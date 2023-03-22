Automated mobile labs to check quality of PWD works start functioning

March 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Automated mobile quality testing labs launched by the Kerala government to assess the quality of the works undertaken by the Public Works department have started functioning.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas monitored the quality test done on the Pappanamcode Industrial Estate Road in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the automated mobile testing labs would help in ensuring transparency in the construction works undertaken by the department. Lab tests would help ensure that manufacturing standards were followed while constructing roads and other facilities. Apart from roads, the bridges and buildings under the Public Works department would also be inspected through the automated testing labs, said Mr. Riyas.

He said the automated mobile testing lab would be used more effectively. The Minister said the speciality of the lab was that quality of the work could be checked at the site where the work was progressing.

Three labs have been pressed into service in three regions — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode — where the lab will analyse the temperature, bitumen content and so on during the time of the work itself. The inspection report will be reviewed and evaluated at ministerial-level by the 10th of every month.