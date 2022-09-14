Autokast to organise MSME vendor meet

ADVERTISEMENT

Autokast Ltd., a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in the public sector, will organise a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) vendor meet at its Knowledge Centre at SN Puram near Cherthala on Thursday. The meet will be held from 10.30 a.m to 12.30 p.m. Officials said the MSME vendor meet was organised to encourage potential MSME entrepreneurs/entities to self-manufacture engineering products required for the assembly works as well as other engineering components required for Autokast.

Autokast, a Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO)-approved class 'A' ferrous foundry, is involved in the production of all grades of grey iron, ductile iron and steel castings. It also produces Casnub bogies for freight wagons of the Indian Railways.