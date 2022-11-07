Autokast bags contract to supply Casnub bogie frames

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
November 07, 2022 22:37 IST

The Cherthala-based Autokast Ltd., a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in the public sector, has bagged an order from the BEML Ltd. for the supply of Casnub bogie frames for developing Rail Grinding Machines (RGMs).

BEML’s, a ‘Schedule ‘A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, rail coach division in Bengaluru is developing RGMs for the repair and maintenance of railway tracks for the first time in India with the technical support of US-based Loram.

Officials of Autokast said here on Monday that the PSU had received the order for the supply of 56 sets of Casnub frames worth ₹2crore. “Our Casnub frames are chosen for the indigenously developed Rail Grinding Machine after a series of techno commercial audits of Autokast by BEML officials in the past two months. On timely execution of the contract, we hope to get more orders for Casnub frames including directly from Loram for global requirements,” Autokast said in a statement on Monday.

Recently, the foundry unit manufactured 36 Casnub bogies for Indian Railways, supplied deck-mounted closed chocks and cast iron bricks for solid ballast (used to maintain stability) to INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, superheater header castings in machined condition to the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchirappalli and so on.

