Autobiography row: police record Jayarajan’s statement

The police recorded the statement of senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan at his residence at Keecheri, Kannur, on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation into the autobiography row.

The probe focuses on allegations of false information in the autobiography, which surfaced on the day of the byelections, sparking a political storm.

Mr. Jayarajan, who has initiated legal proceedings against DC Books, claimed that the contentious excerpts were not written by him. The police are investigating whether an agreement existed between Mr. Jayarajan and DC Books for the publication of the autobiography, to determine the source and authenticity of the disputed content.

The excerpts in question criticise the CPI(M) and the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, claiming that Mr. Jayarajan’s removal as LDF convener was mishandled by the party. The book is also critical of P. Sarin the LDF candidate in Palakkad.

Mr. Jayarajan has maintained that the controversial parts were fabricated and not part of his work.