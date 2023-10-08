HamberMenu
Autobiography of Kumbalathu Sankupillai to be released  

October 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will release third edition of ‘Ente Kazhinjakala Smaranakal’, autobiography of Kumbalathu Sankupillai by handing over a copy to Panmana Asramam president Kumbalathu Vijayakrishnapillai at a function to be held on October 10.

K.C. Rajan, chairman, Kumbalam Foundation, will preside over the function and former Minister Mullakara Ratnakaran will review the book. Prof. C. Sasidhara Kurup, director, Kumbalam Foundation, C.R. Mahesh, MLA, and T. Manoharan, chairman, Matsyafed, will also speak on the occasion.

