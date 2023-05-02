Autobiography of A. Prabhakaran released

May 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The autobiography of media activist and broadcaster A. Prabhakaran, named Ormanizhal, was released by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar at a function held here recently.

Professor Achuth Sankar S. Nair, Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, University of Kerala, received a copy from Mr. Jayakumar.

George Onakkur, N. Radhakrishnan, K. Kunhikrishnan, Vilakkudy Rajendran, G. Sreeram Nair, and H. Baiju were among those present. Mr Prabhakaran was also presented with an award for his overall contribution to broadcast and literary works.