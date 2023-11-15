Auto-taxi trade unions extend support to Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign

November 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Major trade unions in the auto-taxi sector have extended their support to the State government’s Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign for a zero waste State. The union members will distribute publicity materials prepared by the campaign secretariat to create awareness among the public. Minister for Local Self Government Department M.B. Rajesh launched the campaign publicity materials - danglers and brochures, in the presence of trade union leaders of the sector at a meeting with them in his chamber on Wednesday.

The unions will participate in the pilot project by distributing brochures to customers and by hanging flyers/danglers of the garbage-free Kerala campaign on their taxis and auto-rickshaws.The materials carry the slogan “Njangal Pankalikal” (We are Partners). The auto and taxi drivers will also display a QR code for passengers to report vulnerable garbage dumping points.

Appreciating the support of the trade unions in the State government’s sanitation drive, Mr.Rajesh said it would help take the message to a broader audience. Representatives of CITU, INTUC, BMS and the Kerala Taxi Drivers Organisation participated in the event.