Auto-taxi stir today

The about 25 lakh autorickshaw, taxi, and light motor vehicle workers in the State will go on a six-hour strike from 6 a.m. on Friday in support of their demands, including fare hike or fuel at subsidised rate.
The Joint Action Committee of workers has excluded containment zones from the strike. In other places, the agitation will be in front of Central government offices adhering to COVID protocol.
K.S. Sunil Kumar, general convener of the action committee comprising the INTUC, CITU, AITUC, STU, HMS, KTUC, UTUC, TUCI and JTUC, said ambulances and vehicles would be arranged at protest venues for the public during the strike.
In a statement on Thursday, union leaders said petrol and diesel should be brought under Goods and Services Tax to reduce the burden on motorists. The Centre should withdraw the right given to oil majors to increase the price of fuel that had gone up 21 times during the lockdown period.
The committee said the price of petrol had gone up by ₹12 and that of diesel by ₹13, and insurance premium by 13%. While the price of crude oil was coming down in international market, the price of petrol and diesel was going up in the country. The special excise duty was upsetting the lives of citizens and motor workers alike, it said.
