Auto drivers fleece public, officials say their hands are tied

Passengers at Kollam city continue to be at the mercy of autorickshaw drivers who fleece and refuse to use fare meters, making the ride a regrettable affair. While authorities have tried multiple times to keep a tab on errant auto drivers and people’s representatives have been demanding action for a while, the situation remains the same.

Apart from those operating from pre-paid auto stands at Chinnakada and the Kollam railway station, most autos overcharge and keep their fare meters idle. “If we ask them to put the meter, they refuse to take us. Since Kollam is a Corporation, passengers expect the drivers to follow the norms, but here we are forced to pay exorbitant rates to reach our destination. Most affected are those visiting the city and people on emergency errands,” says Deepa R., a bank employee.

While most drivers charge ₹50 as minimum fare, some others demand ₹60 or more. “Even for the shortest distance they charge around ₹60 and many of us are dependent on autos due to the weather. They are fleecing us and we have no other option but to pay,” says Varghese John, a senior citizen.

According to auto drivers, they had to hike the rates due to soaring prices of fuel and essential commodities. “It’s true that there is no uniformity in rates, especially when you are hiring an auto from roadside. But the fare meter rates are no more acceptable for us and in most autos they are dysfunctional. Not all drivers overcharge the passengers, but we all are blamed for the unscrupulous behaviour of some,” says an auto driver.

In Januray 2024, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police had launched a drive following a volley of complaints during the State School Arts Festival. Later, the pre-paid auto stand at Chinnakkada was restarted amidst growing protests from drivers. According to MVD officials, the public are not keen on filing complaints and even if they file, they refuse to move forward with it after a point. They add that random checking is not always possible as Kollam city has over 5,000 autos. “We are unable to take proper enforcement measures mainly due to political interference. The unions in Kollam are very strong and they have been vehemently opposing the use of fare meters for many years. When complaints pile up, we conduct inspections, but they know we cannot continue it for longer periods. Our hands are tied,” says an official.