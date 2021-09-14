Auto driver gets 10 years RI for harassing minor girl

He harassed a 16-year-old girl on August 3, 2017

A fast track court dealing with cases pertaining to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Monday sentenced a 58-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing and outraging the modesty of a minor girl four years ago.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan pronounced the verdict against Sreekumaran Nair of Karipur near Malayinkeezhu who was found guilty of the crime committed against a minor girl who had travelled in his autorickshaw.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹10000 under Section 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), five years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹25000 under Section 8 (sexual assault of minor) of POCSO, and two years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹10000 under Section 12 (sexual harassment of minor) of POCSO.

A default of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment of three months, six months and three months respectively. The sentences will run concurrently and the victim will receive the compensation.

The case pertained to an incident that occurred in the city on August 3, 2017 when the victim was 16-years-old. According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R., the autorickshaw driver sexually harassed the victim when she was travelling in his vehicle from Narmada in Kowdiar to go to her tuition centre at Jawahar Nagar.

Sreekumaran Nair, who held her hand and tried to kiss her, later flashed at her when she got out of the autorickshaw.

11 witnesses

The court examined 11 witnesses and 15 exhibits during the course of the trial.

The case had been investigated by the then Museum Circle Inspector K.S. Prasanth and Cantonment Circle Inspector M. Prasad, who had officiated as in-charge of Museum Circle Inspector.