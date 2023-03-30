ADVERTISEMENT

Autism park to be set up at Tanur

March 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹70 lakh for setting up an autism park at Government LP School, Tanur. The park is meant to ensure support for autistic children and their parents as part of the government’s drive to protect public education.

The park will have facilities to address learning disabilities, behavioural issues, and communication problems of autistic children. It will also have facility for physiotherapy.

According to Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, who took initiative for the park, the scheme will address worries of parents of autistic children to a good extent.

The Public Works department will be in charge of the park construction. Mr. Abdurahiman said the GLP School at Tanur had the infrastructure to host the park.

