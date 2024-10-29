Authors urged to uphold high literary standards

The four-day book festival organised by the Kannur District Library Council Development Committee concluded at the Kannur collectorate grounds on Monday (October 28).

Minister for Registration Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the concluding ceremony, while writer M. Mukundan was the chief guest. The festival included a memorial lecture by Karivellur Murali, secretary, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy, honouring Thopil Bhasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mukundan urged authors to uphold high literary standards despite the democratisation of writing. He warned that without commitment to quality, literature risked becoming a source of “pollution” rather than enrichment. “Malayali culture was built on a foundation of reading,” he noted, stressing that generations of readers have shaped modern society.

Mr. Mukundan advocated for cultivating a culture where books remained integral. Highlighting a global resurgence in physical book sales, he highlighted the tangible joys of reading physical books, a sensory experience absent in the digital format.

“The truth is not always in what we see, but in its shadows,” he concluded, encouraging readers to delve deeper into the stories and insights found in literature.

V. Sivadasan, MP, Khadi Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan, and Assistant Collector Grandhe Saikrishna were present. A screening of M. Mukundan’s notable work Bonzhur Mayyazhi, directed by E.M. Ashraf, capped the event.

