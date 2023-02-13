Authorities to revise road safety plan for Sabarimala pilgrimage

February 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In view of the rising number of road accidents involving vehicles carrying pilgrims to Sabrimala, the authorities are all set to revise the road safety plan from the next pilgrimage season onwards.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday to assess the preparations to be made for the next pilgrimage season, District Collector Divya S. Iyer called on the government departments concerned to come up with a new road safety plan by taking into account the evolving traffic scenario. Plans are afoot to enhance the safety systems as part of the ongoing road renovation works, especially in locations that are prone to accidents.

To plan on the preparations to be made for the next season, Devaswom Minister K.Radhakrishnan is slated to convene a preliminary meeting at Pampa on February 16.

The Collector, meanwhile, also issued directions to the departments concerned for preparing and implementing the plans for augmenting facilities to the pilgrims well ahead of the season. As part of it, the auctioning of shops, toilet complexes and parking lots should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Holding that the coordination of emergency situations should be through the District Emergency Operation Centre, the official sought a report from the nodal officer of the health department on whether there was a need to increase the number of emergency medical centres in the pilgrimage zone.

The Kerala State Electricity Board is exploring the options to open a new power line to Sabarimala from Vallakkadavu in Idukki. The Irrigation department and local bodies should ensure the safety of the bathing ghats well in advance and the safety measures for pilgrims such as fencing and warning boards should be expanded to more locations.

The authorities, meanwhile, are slated to resume the restoration of the Mannarakulanji-Plapally road after February 15. The Kerala State Transport project, at the same time, has promised to complete works on the Konni-Punalur road before the next season begins.

District Police chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan, Deputy Collector T.G. Gopakumar and others were present.