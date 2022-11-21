Authorities tighten the noose around eateries in Sabarimala to ensure quality food

November 21, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Meeting convened by Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister resolves to intensify food safety measures and open more Subhiksha hotels

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account the heavy rush in Sabarimala, authorities have tightened the noose around the outlets serving food to pilgrims.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Monday inspected the pilgrimage zone and convened a meeting at Pampa to review the functioning of the food safety squads. Noting that as many as 332 inspections were held to ensure the quality and pricing of food sold through the eateries, the meeting decided to intensify the measures and open more Subhiksha hotels that offer “quality food at reasonable prices.”

“Inspections will be held to confirm if the list of food prices as approved by the district administration is displayed at all the outlets and that the items are sold at these prices,” the Minister said.

Prior to the temple’s opening, District Collector Divya S. Iyer notified the prices of as many as 40 food items served by eateries in Pathanamthitta, besides 28 bakery items. The prices have been fixed by dividing the district into three zones – Sannidhanam, Pampa and non-Pampa area.

Besides Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts too have fixed the prices of various food items to prevent the fleecing of pilgrims.

The meeting also decided to ensure personal hygiene of workers of the eateries as well as cleanliness of the surroundings. It called for steps to clear residue of juice products from shops at regular intervals and ensure the quality of fruits sold within the pilgrimage zone, apart from the quality of milk products and other items such as soda sold to devotees.

Legislators K.U. Janeesh Kumar and Pramod Narayan, officials of the Food Safety and the Legal Metrology departments, Additional District Magistrate T.G. Gopakumar were among those who attended the meeting.

