Authorities launch crowd controlling measures in Sabarimala; darsan time extended by 30 minutes

December 11, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

With the entire Sabarimala pilgrimage zone here remaining chocked for days on end following an unprecedented influx of devotees, the authorities have begun implementing additional measures to regulate the crowd including the extension of darsan time by 30 minutes.

The hill temple reported the highest footfalls for the ongoing season over the three days from December 9 as around 2.3 lakh visited the temple. The existing set of regulations, which stipulated the entry of devotees on the hill in different phases, have all fallen flat with the people often breaching the barricade occupying all vacant spaces left on the hilltop.

The heavy rush, meanwhile, has also left the policemen on duty exhausted, thereby bringing down the number of people ascending the 18 holy steps per minute to 55 to 60 as against the desired count of 75 to 80.

As part of crowd management, the devotees will be permitted from Pampa to Sannidhanam in different segments and more police officers have been deployed at each point for the purpose, said Harishchandra Naik, Sabarimala Special Officer. The regulation, according to him, is being adopted as a precautionary measure.

Crowd management

“With over one lakh bookings on Monday coupled with delay in clearing existing backlog, the situation is set to worsen in the absence of fresh set of regulations. The long queues lasting for several hours are taking a toll on not just the pilgrims but those on crowd management duty as well,” noted an official with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) .

Taking a serious note of the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to convene a high-level meeting on Sabarimala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The meeting, according to the Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, will deliberate on the possibility of extending the darsan time and introducing additional regulations.

Among the key proposals to be discussed during the meeting also include a plan to facilitate hassle-free darsan for children without making them wait for hours in queues. Official sources said a suggestion by the State police to limit the daily number of pilgrims to 85,000 would be discussed.

Further, plans are also afoot to provide light food and drinking water to devotees waiting in the queue. Apart from the police, the services of the Rapid Action Force and the National Disaster Response Force personnel too will be availed to regulate the crowd.

The steady inflow of pilgrims, meanwhile, has also chocked the major base stations of the temple such as Pandalam, Chengannur and Erumely etc. According to police, the region has been experiencing traffic snarls for the past several years.

The parking ground at Nilackal has overflown with vehicles and serpentine queues of vehicles going up Elavunkal have been reported on one side of the road from Erumely.

“The entire region is so chocked with pilgrims vehicles that traffic to only one direction could be permitted on most days. To ease congestion, we have now opened more parking grounds in Erumely that go up to several kilometres on both sides of the Sabarimala route’’, said a senior police official.