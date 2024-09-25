Authorities initiate action to prevent rearing and hatching of bird stock in three taluks of Kottayam

In view of the gazette notification declaring Kottayam, Changanassery and Vaikom taluks as completely restricted areas for hatching and rearing of chicks, ducklings and quails , the Kottayam district administration has initiated steps to rigorously enforce the order

The State government issued instructions on September 2 to gradually reduce the number of domestic birds in the affected areas to control bird flu and prevent its spread. Accordingly, domestic birds including chicken, duck and quail are prohibited from being brought in or taken out of the restricted areas until December 31. Similarly, the breeder stock reared in hatcheries or farms in the restricted areas cannot be used for hatching eggs and can only be sold as table eggs in the observation area.

The gazette also states that the hatcheries operating within the restricted zone should be continuously monitored to ensure compliance.

A meeting convened by Kottayam District Collector John V. Samuel here on Wednesday decided to instruct the agencies, integrators and hatcheries of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts not to distribute domesticated birds to these three taluks until December 31. Additionally, joint squads comprising officials of the Transport, Animal Husbandry, Police, Local Self-Government, and Health departments will be formed to streamline the control measures and check the movement of birds.