Authorities in Kottayam begin works for smooth conduct of election

March 19, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The district administration has kickstarted works to ensure a smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in Kottayam.

According to the District Collector V. Vigneswari, who is the district election officer, a total of 84 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed to prevent the circulation of counterfeit liquor, money and the prevention of other illegal activities that could disrupt the elections. Inspections will be conducted 24 hours a day in three shifts, with each team consisting of four members, including the police.

In addition, there are 36 anti-defacement squads working to ensure that campaign materials adhere to the code of conduct. These squads will verify that notices, banners, boards, posters, graffiti, mic announcements, and public meetings are set up and organised in accordance with the code of conduct.

Besides, 54 flying squads are on standby around the clock to monitor illegal transactions. Additionally, 36 video surveillance teams and nine video viewing teams have been appointed, along with 10 accounting teams to oversee the election expenses of the candidates.

Banks have been instructed to report suspicious transactions above ₹10 lakh during elections. Transactions exceeding ₹1 lakh in the accounts of candidates will also be monitored.

The Kottayam LS constituency has 1,564 polling stations, with 1,371 located in rural areas and 193 in urban areas. A total of 6,256 officials will be assigned for polling duty, along with 1,248 reserve polling officers. Additionally, 1,956 EVMs and VVPATs will be deployed for the polling process.

In order to address any concerns or complaints from the public, a control room has been opened at the district Collectorate. The control room can be reached at 0481-2995029.

As per the electoral rolls published on January 22, the district has 15.69 lakh voters. This includes 8,07,513 females, 7,61,938 males, and 12 transgender persons. Of the total electorate, 26,715 are new voters while 51,830 are senior citizens. The voter list has seen 31,854 exclusions and 2,328 individuals changing their names from other places to constituencies within the district.

The revised voter list will be published at a later date, taking into account applications for inclusion submitted until March 26.

The Pathanamthitta LS constituency has 1,437 polling booths including 1,077 booths in the district. The constituency has 14.08 lakh voters including 7.35 lakh women and eight transgender persons.

