Authorities expect more footfall for Sabarimala season, launch preparations

September 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Anticipating a further rise in footfall, the authorities have started preparations for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season in Sabarimala that begins on November 17.

Reviewing the arrangements at Pampa, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan directed all government departments and local bodies to complete the works in a time-bound manner. As per official estimates, nearly 50 lakh devotees visited the hill shrine in the previous season.

The authorities have drawn up an elaborate security arrangement plan for the hill shrine, which envisages police deployment in six phases. In the first three phases, 2,000 policemen will be deployed in each phase and in the remaining phases, 2,500 policemen each will be deployed.

“The Forest department will set up emergency operation centres on the three routes to the hill shrine and more CCTV cameras will be installed along these routes. Elephant and snake squads will be deployed at the Sannidhanam and also along the forest trekking paths, apart from the eco-guards for sanitation,’’ said the Minister.

KSRTC services

The KSRTC will operate 200 chain services and 150 long-distance services throughout the season. The Health department will station ambulances, officials, and medicines at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, Ranni, and Ranni-Perunad.

The Fire and Rescue Services will open 21 temporary fire stations. The service of the scuba team and special task force will also be ensured. The Motor Vehicle Department will deploy 18 teams that will conduct rote patrolling round the clock.

Pandals for pilgrims

Addressing the meeting, Konni legislator K.U. Jenish Kumar called for completion of works on the Elavunkal-Nilackal drinking water project ahead of the season.

The Travancore Devaswom Board will erect semi-permanent pandals at Pampa to accommodate devotees. Plans are also afoot to digitise the queue complexes at Pampa. “A Fastag system too will be implemented at Nilackal for vehicle parking,” he said.