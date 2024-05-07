Authorities come up with revised plan for Sabarimala ropeway project

May 07, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The ambitious ropeway project in Sabarimala, which has been in limbo for years now, has received a fresh lease of life with authorities coming up with a revised plan.

As per the latest plan, the 2.7-km ropeway will span five prefabricated steel towers, ranging from 40 metres to 70 metres in height, connecting the lower terminal station at Pampa Hilltop to the upper terminal near Police Barrack, passing through Neelimala, Charalmedu, and Marakkoottam.

To mitigate the impact on vegetation, the project area has been relocated nearer to the trekking path, reducing the number of trees to be felled to 80.

“A resurvey of the area has been conducted as per a direction by the High Court and the updated sketch will be submitted for its approval by May 23. Subject to the court’s approval, applications will be forwarded to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the National Tiger Conservation Authority,’’ said an official from Eighteenth Step Damodar Cable Car Private Ltd, which executes the project.

The upper terminal will be situated on property owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board, where a cluster of abandoned sheds are currently located. Prior to initiation, soil samples from project areas within the Periyar Tiger Reserve will be tested by a technical team. Soil testing at Hilltop near Pampa, within the Ranni Forest Division, has already been completed.

The ropeway aims to streamline transportation of goods from Pampa to the Sannidhanam, replacing tractors currently in use, and will feature ambulance cars for emergency patient transport. Operating under a Build, Operate, and Transfer model, the project is slated for completion within 24 months.

According to sources from the TDB, the project, including terminal stations, towers, and the ropeway corridor, will cover approximately 1.5 acres. Overseen by the Sabarimala High-Power Committee, the project has faced numerous delays due to objections raised by the Forest department, particularly concerning the failure to adequately address the repercussions of extensive earth removal and tree felling.

