Authorities anticipate surge in pilgrim footfall, begin to augment facilities at Sabarimala

January 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Anticipating a sharp rise in pilgrim footfall to Sabarimala during the Makaravilakku festival, authorities have decided to augment the facilities to accommodate those overstaying in the pilgrimage zone.

A decision in this regard was made during a meeting convened by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate P.Vishnuraj here on Tuesday. According to officials, a section of pilgrims arriving for darshan from January 11 is likely to descend the hill only after the Makarvilakku festival three days later and additional facilities will be required to avoid crowding.

“As was the usual practice till 2019, devotees, especially from other States, are expected to overstay at Sabarimala, Nilackal, Pampa, and the Sannidhanam by constructing sheds at vantage points from January 10 onwards,” says an official with the Travancore Devaswom Board.

To prevent pilgrims from cooking in forest areas, a ban on bringing huge vessels from Pampa to the Sannidhanam will be imposed. Checking will be intensified on tractors plying on the route and action will be initiated against the shops selling cooking utensils.

Fire and Rescue Services, TDB, and the Police and Revenue departments will conduct joint inspections across the pilgrimage zone and more ambulances will be stationed at the Sannidhanam and other points. The medical assistance system too will be expanded in view of the heavy rush to deliver emergency treatment for more people at the same time.

Instructions will be issued through loudspeakers at various points to avoid stampede-like situations when devotees descend the hill en masse after attending the ritual.

Taking a serious note of the fire accident near the Malikappuram temple the other day, a team led by executive magistrate N. Ramdas inspected the sheds from where the firework contractors have been operating and asked them to take necessary precautions while filling explosives in firecrackers. A directive asking them not to keep more than one kg of explosives powder too was issued.

The authorities also inspected the restaurants and directed them not to keep more than five LPG cylinders at a given point of time.