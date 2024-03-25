ADVERTISEMENT

Author T.N. Prakash passes away

March 25, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Writer T.N. Prakash | Photo Credit: arranged

T.N. Prakash, short story writer and novelist passed away here on Sunday. He was 69. The writer had been battling health issues following a stroke and was undergoing treatment at his residence here for several years.

He died around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday at a private hospital in Chala, where he was admitted in the evening due to deteriorating health.

He served as a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Pallikunnu, and retired as the District Education Officer of Thalassery. He leaves behind a legacy of literary excellence, with around 40 published works spanning across genres such as short story, novel, biography, children’s literature, and drama.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the recipient of numerous awards such as SBT Sahitya Award; Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award; and Joseph Mundassery Award. Some of his noted works are short stories Valapatnam Bridge, Dashavataram, Snehadrishyangal, Indiayude Bhupadam, Ee Kadaltheeram Nilavil, Taj Mahal and Vazhayila, and novelettes Soundaryalahari, Nattal Mulakkunna Nunakal, and Kilipech Kekawa.

Among his impactful novels are Samanilla, Thanal, Thottal Pollunna Sathyankal, Kaikeyi, and Vidhavakalude Veedu. He has also penned a biography T.P. Sukumaran: Perinde Porul.

Mr. Prakash is survived by wife, V. Geetha, a retired headmistress of Kadambur HSS, and his children. The funeral was held at 3.30 p.m. at Payyambalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US