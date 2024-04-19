Austrian woman booked by Fort Kochi police for destroying pro-Palestine boards sent back from airport

April 19, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

An attempt by an Austrian woman, who was booked by the Fort Kochi police for allegedly destroying pro-Palestine boards and banner put up by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), to leave the country failed after she was sent back by emigration authorities at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday evening.

Though her passport was not impounded, she faces a travel ban based on a lookout circular issued by the Kochi City police. The woman was booked by the police under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a petition filed by the SIO. She tried to fly out of the country after she was granted bail by a magistrate court at Mattancherry earlier on Thursday.

According to legal sources close to the woman, she was willing to tender a public apology for her act to strike a compromise with the SIO, which, however, was in no mood to relent. The organisation has lodged a fresh complaint with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the Fort Kochi SHO demanding to invoke additional charges including IPC Section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and Section 118 (Penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger) of the Kerala Police Act.

“We don’t want to strike a compromise, but want to pursue litigation. We have scheduled a press meet on Saturday,” said SIO Kochi City president Fuaad P.S.

Sources close to the woman said they would decide the future course of action after the press meet. “We will approach the magistrate court seeking permission for her to travel back home. Such permission was usually granted by magistrate courts in the case of Indian citizens. In the event the magistrate court turns down our plea, we may have to approach the Kerala High Court,” they said.

Meanwhile, the SIO has restored the pro-Palestine board, which read, “Silence is violence, stand up for humanity”. A similar board mounted at Kamalakkadavu near the Fort Kochi beach was allegedly torn down by the woman.