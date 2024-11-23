Australian Consul General visits Cochin Chamber

Australian Consul General in Chennai Silai Zaki visited the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interacted with the Chamber’s representatives, on Wednesday (November 20).

S.P. Kamath, president of the Chamber, said the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was a major step in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Over 85% of Australian goods exported to India were now tariff-free, and by January 2026, it would go up to 90%, he added.

During the interaction, Ms. Zaki highlighted the robust engagement between Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi and said they had met 11 times since 2022, demonstrating a mutual commitment to strengthening ties. She also referred to India’s export of high-quality cardamom to Australia and the ambitious renewable energy partnership between the two nations, which included a plan to train 2,000 Indians in solar panel installation. This aligned with broader efforts to finalise a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

On the education front, she noted that Australian universities were expanding their presence in India, with the first campus established in Gujarat’s GIFT City, marking a milestone in educational cooperation. This reflected a growing synergy in education and skill development between the two countries.

