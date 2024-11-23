 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Australian Consul General visits Cochin Chamber

Published - November 23, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Australian Consul General in Chennai Silai Zaki visited the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interacted with the Chamber’s representatives, on Wednesday (November 20).

S.P. Kamath, president of the Chamber, said the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was a major step in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Over 85% of Australian goods exported to India were now tariff-free, and by January 2026, it would go up to 90%, he added.

During the interaction, Ms. Zaki highlighted the robust engagement between Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi and said they had met 11 times since 2022, demonstrating a mutual commitment to strengthening ties. She also referred to India’s export of high-quality cardamom to Australia and the ambitious renewable energy partnership between the two nations, which included a plan to train 2,000 Indians in solar panel installation. This aligned with broader efforts to finalise a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

On the education front, she noted that Australian universities were expanding their presence in India, with the first campus established in Gujarat’s GIFT City, marking a milestone in educational cooperation. This reflected a growing synergy in education and skill development between the two countries.

Published - November 23, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.