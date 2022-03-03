Australia to partner with KU on marine plastic pollution

Australian High Commissioner is on a two-day visit to the State

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’ Farrell presenting a memento to Salom Gnana Thanga, Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences, Kerala University, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Also seen are KU Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai and Australian Consul-General to South India Sarah Kirlew. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell visited Kerala University on Thursday as part of his two-day tour of the State to deepen bilateral, economic and education ties.

During the visit, Mr. O’Farrell announced a partnership with the university for sustainable management of plastic wastes in the southern coast of Kerala at a function held at the university headquarters here.

He formally declared the allocation of Direct Aid Program (DAP) grant of ₹5 lakh, funded by the Australian government, to Salom Gnana Thanga V., Professor and Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences, for her project that focuses on managing marine plastic debris.

The research involves creating awareness on the removal and segregation of plastic wastes that have proved to be detrimental for marine species and the blue economy as a whole. The project is being piloted in the coastal areas of Kollam where preliminary discussions have been held with the people’s representatives of various local bodies.

In her acceptance speech, Prof. Thanga stressed on the importance of managing plastic debris through a circular economy model which entails recycling and reusing the recovered wastes.

Mr. O’ Farrell, who was accompanied by the Australian Consul-General to South India Sarah Kirlew and Vice Consul Samuel Myers, emphasised on the scope of a strong educational alliance between India and Australia. He later visited the Centre for Australian Studies that is housed at the Institute of English complex of the university.

Prior to the programme, he held a brief interaction with Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai and a group of faculty members. Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar, Centre for Global Academics director Sabu Joseph and Centre for Australian Studies director Suja Kurup P.L. were among those who spoke.