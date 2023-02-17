Australia seeks to boost ties with Kerala

February 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell held discussions with the Kerala government on Friday to explore trade opportunities with the State and seek collaboration in emerging areas such skill development, start-ups and the space sector.

Accompanied by Consul-General for South India Sarah Kirlew, Mr. O’Farrell called on Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and discussed economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) opportunities in the State. He also held a detailed roundtable meeting with key department secretaries led by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty (External Cooperation), to review progress in the Australia-Kerala relationship. The roundtable was attended by Australian officials virtually.

“With entry into force of our free trade agreement, AI-ECTA, and the growing Indian diaspora in Australia, there has never been a better time in our bilateral relationship. We see lots of potential to do more with Kerala in the fields of education, trade and cultural ties,” said the High Commissioner.

He announced three direct aid programme (DAP) grants totalling ₹28 lakh to support development and strengthen communities in the State. The three projects will cover road safety; engaging STEM education for marginalised young children; and financial literacy and entrepreneurship training for women. These projects will be implemented respectively through the Rajagiri institution, the Women’s Organisation for Socio Cultural Awareness (WOSCA) and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India.

Mr. O’Farrell recognised the significant contribution of the Malayali diaspora to Australia’s “proud” multicultural society. According to the Australian Census 2021 data, around 80,000 people speak Malayalam at home in Australia, the third largest Indian language group there.

“The Indian diaspora is the fastest growing in Australia. Our diaspora is a living bridge between our two countries and can also help to facilitate trade and investment ties,” he said, while encouraging students from Kerala to consider studying in Australia.

The High Commissioner also released a research compendium titled ‘India and Australia: Strengthening international cooperation through the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative’ brought out by Monash University, Melbourne, and the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), Kochi. The compendium is an outcome of an Australia-India Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Partnership (AIIPOIP) grant won by Monash University and CPPR.

Mr. O’Farrell and Ms. Kirlew also met Shashi Tharoor, MP.