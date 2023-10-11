ADVERTISEMENT

Australia Northern Territory delegation meets Kerala Chief Minister

October 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The meeting focussed on possibilities of cooperation in areas such as education, trade, health, economic development, and skilling

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation from the Northern Territory of Australia met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

A delegation led by Australia’s Northern Territory Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Susan Manison met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and held talks with him here on Wednesday.

The meeting, held in the Chief Minister’s chamber, focussed on possibilities of cooperation in areas such as education, trade, health, economic development, and skilling.

Cooperation in labour force training and development, higher education, technical and vocational education and training were also discussed at the meeting.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the State’s strength was an educated labour force that had excellent technical expertise and professional qualifications. A number of Malayalis worked in Australia, including in its health sector.

He said a fall in customs duty in Australia would provide a fillip to the export sector. Export of rubber and spices would go up.

Another area in which cooperation between Kerala and the Northern Territory came up was critical minerals.

Australian Consul General in Chennai Sarah Kirlew; advisers Amy Sinclaire amd Jaya Srinivas; Industry, Tourism, and Tourism department chief executive officer Shaun Drabsch; Chief Secretary V. Venu; Industry-NoRKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa; and Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary K.M. Abraham were present.

