Austerity steps come into effect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 November 2020 00:02 IST

22-point guideline prepared on the basis of a report of two expert committees

A slew of measures cleared by the Cabinet in September to mobilise additional revenue and the austerity measures to overcome the financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown on public finances have come into effect.

A 22-point guideline prepared on the basis of a report of the two expert committees headed by former Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham and Director, Centre for Development Studies, Sunil Mani was notified by the Finance Department on November 5.

Leave surrender that has been put on freeze will be merged in the PF and be allowed from November 2020. But, it can be withdrawn only from June 1, 2021. In next financial year, leave surrender for all classes of employees will be allowed only from June 1.

Leave without pay that is available for 20 years has been reduced to five years.

If the employee fails to report after five years, it will be considered deemed resignation, as per an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance.

The practice of reporting posts and promoting the next person in the hierarchy after the employee goes on leave for 90 days has been scrapped.

Instead, additional responsibility will be given to the employees.

New posts of college teachers will be allowed from June 2020 by taking into account minimum 16 hours of teaching in a week. Rules will be amended within one month by the Higher Education Department.

But, appointments made till May 31 with the participation of the government nominee on the selection panel and Public Service Commission-recommended posts will be given approval.

The existing rule of creating a post of schoolteacher with an increase of one student has been scrapped.

The government will be the final authority to create posts of teachers in aided schools and protected teachers will get priority in postings.

Excess posts of typists in offices using e-software for handling files and having computers will be shifted to other posts.

The posts of office attendants will be redeployed to local bodies.

The excess posts of typists and clerical staff in the Public Works Department, Kerala Water Authority, Water Resources, and Technical departments where computer is being used will be shifted after carrying out assessment.

The government has banned sprucing up of government buildings and purchase of furniture and cars next year.

Official meetings, conferences, training, and workshops should be held online, it has been decided.