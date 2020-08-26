August sees spurt in COVID-19 deaths

Toll has more than doubled in a period of two weeks

As COVID-19 progresses into the fourth week of August, what is starkly evident is the mortality rate has been on a steady ascend through the month.

While the cases have been going up steadily since July, a proportionate spike in deaths was expected.

The number of deaths in the State seems to have more than doubled in a period of two weeks. If 29 deaths were reported in the State between August 1 and 7, this rose to 64 deaths in the week from August 15 to 21.

The total number of cases went up from 8,087 between August 1 and 7 to 9,577 between August 8 and 14 and to 12,905 between August 15 and 21.

More testing

Testing also went up during this period from 1.67 lakhs to 1.84 lakhs in the second week to 2.26 lakhs in the third week

With test positivity rate (number of people who test positive amongst all those tested) continuing to remain way over the desirable 5% in Thiruvananthapuram (TPR of 9.3), Ernakulam (8.5), Malappuram (13.3), Kottayam (5.2) and Kasaragod (7.7), as it did in the second week of the month, these districts have been asked to increase testing judiciously by focusing on testing Influenza like Illness (ILI) cases and people with symptoms by engaging the private sector better.

Test positivity is hovering around the 5% mark in Kannur (4.8), Pathanamthitta (4.6) and Alapuzha (4.2).

In all districts except Idukki, Palakkad, and Kozhikode, the TPR went up in the third week of August, when compared to the previous week.

In comparison to the previous week, the doubling time for cases reduced in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakuklam, and Thrissur.

Cluster containment

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Kottayam have been directed to focus on rigorous cluster containment strategies. Containment activities should be intensified in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur districts, where cases increased in third week as compared to previous week, Health Department has directed.

The department has asked all districts to focus on adopting extra preparedness measures ahead of Onam and to ensure that the COVID protocol is in place in all shops and establishments and markets where people are likely to congregate.