Auditory verbal therapy centre opened at medical college

March 03, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An auditory verbal therapy centre has been launched at Government Medical College Hospital here as part of the State government’s Anuyatra programme.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu inaugurated the centre, set up to provide children who have had cochlear implantation surgery training in auditory-verbal habilitation and language.

Auditory-verbal therapy that is available now at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode; National Institute for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Thrissur; and National Institute of Speech and Hearing; is now being extended to Government Medical College Hospital here.

Children with hearing limitations can regain their hearing with hearing aids and audio-verbal therapy interventions between the ages of six months and 18 months. Children should be given post-habilitation therapy mandatorily till they are three-and-a-half years old. Such trainings are important to address children’s hearing problems. Post-habilitation therapy training using modern equipment will be available through the auditory-verbal therapy centres. It will also provide training to the parents on interventions to be made by them to gain auditory-verbal-language skills.

The centre functions under the aegis of Government Medical College’s ENT department and the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM).

A get-together of children who have received cochlear implantation through the Sruthitharangam programme of the KSSM and their parents was held.

KSSM executive director A. Shibu, ward councillor D.R. Anil, and Government Medical College Principal Kala Kesavan, were present.