Audit unearths lapses by TDB in shifting stock of gold from Sabarimala temple to its vault

February 28, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A recent audit of valuable items offered by Sabarimala devotees has unearthed lapses by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in promptly shifting the stock of gold from the hill temple to its vault at Aranmula.

The lapse came to light on February 27 when a team of TDB officials on duty at Sabarimala brought along with them about 180 sovereigns of gold while appearing for a scrutiny of the stock register by TDB Thiruvabharanam Commissioner.

The precious metal, received as offerings during the second phase of the pilgrimage season that concluded on January 20, had been kept at a strongroom at Sabarimala till then.

The total quantity of gold received at Sabarimala during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season this time is estimated to be around 410 sovereigns.

According to sources, the delay in shifting the metal stock to the strongroom even a month after the season is regarded as dereliction of duty by the officials concerned. Taking a serious note of the incident, TDB president K. Ananthaghopan has sought a report from Sabarimala Executive Officer H. Krishna Kumar.

The scrutiny, meanwhile, also pointed to a lapse in verifying the stock of items kept at the vault before handing over its charge to another employee. The exercise, at the same time, also confirmed the prompt entry of the items offered by the devotees to the Ayyappa temple in the stock register and that the entire stock of valuables was intact.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ananthagopan attributed the gap in shifting the valuables received during the Makaravilakku season to the delay in counting the coins received at Sabarimala during the season.

“By the time out staff completed the process, the temple reopened for the monthly pujas on February 12 and this further delayed the process. They, however, could have still done it immediately after the temple closed on February 17,” he said.

The scrutiny, according to him, also showed that the allegations levelled by certain vested interests were baseless.

While the TDB issues a receipt for each of the valuable item it receives directly as offering at the temple’s doorstep, it keeps a separate register for such items received through the offering boxes. The entire stock is generally shifted to the vault at Aranmula within a week after the season draws to a close.