Audit exposes road safety risks for Sabarimala pilgrims

November 18, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Even as vehicles carrying pilgrims to Sabarimala have slowly started occupying the roads of central Travancore, a road safety survey has brought to light serious concerns about the safety of those taking the roads to the hill temple.

The audit, taken out by the Motor Vehicles Department in association with various other departments, has identified 134 accident-prone sites along the major routes used by Sabarimala pilgrims. A proposed implementation of remedial measures, however, has been delayed owing to a slower than expected release of funds by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA).

“The reports and estimates have been submitted to the government and the process of funds sanctioning is at present under way. We expect the funds to be released within the next few days,” said an official.

The audit has identified 52 accident-prone sites in Pathanamthitta district, specifically on the stretches from Mannarakulanji to Plappally, Plappally to Kanamala via Elavunkal, and Elavunkal to Chalakkayam.

In Kottayam, there are three major roads frequently used by Sabarimala pilgrims: Mundakayam – Kanamala via Pulikkunnu, KVMS Junction – Erumeli via Vizhikkathodu, and Punkunnam – Kuruvamoozhy via Kanjirappally. The report has identified Attivalav, near Kanamala, as one of the most dangerous spots in Kottayam.

In Idukki, numerous accident-prone spots have been identified between Kuttikkanam and Mundakkayam along the Kumily-Mundakayam road. These areas include sharp and hazardous curves at Murinjapuzha, Valanjaganam, and Pullupara. This winding road, which forms part of National Highway 183, have become particularly perilous due to the landslips in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The report has also called for installing urgent measures such as blinker lights, sign boards, zebra crossings, crash barriers, rumble strips, chevron sign boards, reflectors, and object hazard markers to keep the number of accidents under check.

In view of the rising number of accidents, the High Court recently ordered installation of sign boards indicating curves ahead, sharp curves, and speed limits along the roads that lead to the hill temple.

The audit has reiterated this recommendation, besides also advising the installation of crash barriers along the Elavunkal-Chalakayam road due to the presence of numerous treacherous curves.