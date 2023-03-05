Attukal Pongala: traffic restrictions in city from 2 p.m. on Monday

March 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic restrictions will come into force in Thiruvananthapuram city from 2 p.m. on Monday on account of Attukal Pongala. The curbs will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, heavy vehicles will not be permitted into the city from 2 p.m. on Monday to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Moreover, such vehicles cannot be parked on the roadsides.

Parking will be prohibited for all vehicles on either side of the road stretches, including Killipalam-Padassery-Attukal Bund road, Attakulangara-Manacaud-Market road, Attakulangara-Valiyapally road, Kamaleswaram-Valiyappally road, Konjiravila-Attukal road, Chiramukku-Iranimuttom road, Killipalam-Attakulangara road, Attakulangara-Eenchakkal road, Vettimuricha Kotta-West Fort road, Mitranandapuram-Sreekanteswaram, and Pazhavangadi-Central Theatre road on Monday and Tuesday.

Vehicles transporting devotees for the Pongala cannot be parked near the Attukal Bhagavathy temple and on the sides of the National Highways, MC Road and MG Road.

The City police have cautioned devotees against setting up hearths on footpaths to prevent damage to the tiles. No vehicles should be parked near spots where Pongala is offered in order to prevent mishaps. Besides, hearths must be set up without creating hurdles to the movement of ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and vehicles for other services.