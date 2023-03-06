Attukal Pongala to be held on Tuesday

March 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tens of thousands of women are expected to make the annual pongala offering to the presiding deity of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Tuesday as the mammoth ritual returns to the State capital in its full scale after a pandemic-induced break.

The 2021 and 2022 editions of the Attukal Pongala, known for its record assemblage of women devotees, were muted affairs. COVID-19 had forced women to make the offering from the safety of their homes, and the offering at the Attukal temple itself was limited to the ‘Pandara Aduppu’ - the main hearth.

With the threat of the pandemic receding, devotees are expected to be out in full strength on Tuesday. In the immediate neighbourhood of the temple and large sections of the city, footpath spots had been booked days in advance by placing bricks, pieces of string and small slips of paper with names printed on them as the attendance was expected to be unusually large this year.

Armed with cooking utensils and firewood, the women started occupying the spaces on Monday braving the glare of the summer sun. Devotional music blared from loudspeaker stacks placed at city junctions.

On Tuesday, the ritual will commence with the lighting of the temple hearths at 10.30 a.m. The sanctification ritual, which marks the end of the offering, will be held at 2.30 p.m., according to the temple trust.

Green protocol

The government and the district administration have made extensive arrangements for the smooth organisation of the festival. The State Pollution Control Board has urged devotees to respect the green protocol. As part of guaranteeing the safety of the food distributed to devotees, the City Corporation had stipulated prior registration for food donors.

The Fire and Rescue Services department has issued directions for preventing fire-related mishaps during the event. Devotees have also been advised to completely douse the makeshift brick ovens before they leave.

The Kerala Water Authority and the City Corporation have also made arrangements for additional water supply. In the ‘Pongala zone’ alone 1350 temporary taps and 50 showers have been installed.

Security has been tightened in and around the city for the event. As many as 3,840 police personnel, including those from neighbouring districts, have been deployed, the police department said. Nearly a third of the total deployment are women. The focus will be on crowd management and crime surveillance. The police have opened a main control room near the temple. The Pollution Control Board has also made arrangements to monitor the air quality as part of the efforts to keep the event environment-friendly.

The ten-day festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, began on February 27 with the ‘Kappuketti Kudiyiruthal.’ This year’s festivities will end in the early hours of Thursday.