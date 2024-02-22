ADVERTISEMENT

Attukal Pongala: Kerala Water Authority provides 1,390 temporary taps in festival zone

February 22, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Thursday said it has completed the water supply arrangements for the Attukal Pongala festival to be held on Sunday.

The KWA has provided 1,390 temporary taps in the festival zone and 50 showers at Attukal. Six special squads have been formed to address water supply issues on Saturday and Sunday.

The squads, led by assistant executive engineers of the KWA, will be based out of Kuriyathi, Karamana, PTP Nagar, Vellayambalam, and Pongumoodu. The Blue Brigade, a mobile maintenance unit, will be operational round the clock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Water vending points have been arranged at PTP Nagar, Vellayambalam, and Iranimuttom. Fire hydrants have been provided at MSK Nagar, Konchiravila, and Kuriyathi.  

The KWA has spent ₹1.59 crore on cleaning sewerage lines and manholes. Six sewer cleaning machines and three robotic manhole cleaning machines will be deployed during the festival days to address complaints related to the sewerage system. The sewerage division of the KWA has constituted six special squads at Kuriathi, Thampanoor, Eanchakkal, East Fort, Vellayambalam, and Pattoor for handling complaints during the festival.

For lodging complaints related to water supply/sewerage, the KWA can be contacted on the toll-free number 1916.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US