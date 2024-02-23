Attukal Pongala: Kerala Health department implementing action plan

February 23, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department of Kerala has prepared a district-level action plan to ensure health services during the Attukal Pongala and begun to implement it, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Health department keeping in mind that thousands, including children and elderly women, come to offer Pongala, the Minister said in a statement.

The department’s 10 medical teams, including ambulances, will be deployed at various places from Saturday till the end of Pongala when the faithful return home.

In case of any health problem, the services of the Health department should be sought, the Minister said.

Control room

The District Medical Office is coordinating the arrangements. A 24-hour control room is functioning at the District Medical Office to coordinate the functioning of various teams. The control room will function till Monday. A control room, led by a medical officer, will function on the temple premises on Sunday, Pongala day.

Sixteen urban health centres would function as field hospitals providing first aid. Fort Taluk Hospital, Nemom Taluk Hospital, General Hospital, Thycaud Women and Children Hospital, Ayranimuttom community health centre, and 10 private hospitals will function as contingent centres handling non-serious cases. Government Medical College Hospital here will function as a centre to handle any emergency. Hundred beds had been arranged at the Casualty wing to meet any emergencies and 30 beds in ward 26 for treatment of burns.

Till Monday, teams of doctor, staff nurse, and attendant will function in two shifts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. A team of child specialists, staff nurse, and nursing assistants too has been on duty for medical support to children taking part in Kuthiyottam.

An Indian Medical Association medical team, comprising five doctors and staff nurses, will also provide medical help on the Attukal temple premises on Pongala day.

Two Kanivu 108 ambulances too have been deployed at the temple till Monday. Ten ambulances of other departments and seven from private hospitals too have been arranged.

Ambulances of the Health department, other departments, and voluntary organisations have been arranged at 20 points where the Police department has directed the need for alert.

A sanitation team and a public health team, and medical camps by Ayurveda and Homoeo wings too have been arranged.

Control rooms of the Food Safety department too have been arranged at Attukal. Five health safety squads are operational. No food establishment with licence or registration is allowed to function.

Special arrangements have been made for giving temporary registration. Registration is mandatory for all those giving ‘annadanam’ (free food). A mobile lab too is operational for conducting tests.