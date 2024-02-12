Attukal Pongala festival to begin on Feb 17

February 12, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s Attukal Pongala festival will begin on February 17 with the Kappukettu ritual at the temple. Hectic preparations have been initiated by the temple trust, various government departments and the city corporation to make arrangements for the tens of thousands of devotees expected to arrive in the city to offer prayers during the 10-day festival.

The Pongala ritual will be held on February 25, Sunday, the ninth day of the festival, temple trust officials told reporters here on Monday. They said 606 boys have registered for the Kuthiyottam this year.

Trust president V. Sobha and secretary K. Sarathkumar said ministers and representatives of the Corporation, district administration, police and railways had participated in the review meetings to assess the preparations for the festival. The roads in the festival zone are being resurfaced as well as faulty streetlights are being replaced.

Trust authorities also urged devotees not to use unbaked bricks, plastic covers and water bottles, disposable paper cups and plates, and to avoid lighting hearths on tiled footpaths.

Organisations offering free food and water for devotees would be required to adhere to the Green protocol prescribed by the government and use steel utensils instead of plastic. They would also have to register at the local police station and the Food Safety Department.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to chair a review meeting on February 17 to assess the preparations for the festival.

Meanwhile, Ministers M.B. Rajesh and V. Sivankutty inaugurated a web portal for registration of organisations, institutions and individuals offering free food and water to devotees during the Pongala festival. Mayor Arya Rajendran said the portal would help the Health wing of the civic body enforce the Green protocol. She said the registered organisations would be required to display the certificate prominently at a place where items will be distributed.

