Attukal Pongala: Corporation mandates registration of groups distributing food

March 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTAHPURAM

Local body has stipulated use of environment-friendly materials for decorations; It also urged devotees to bring their own plates and tumblers to avoid littering

The Hindu Bureau

The city Corporation has mandated registration for voluntary groups that are planning to organise food distribution for the public as part of Attukal Pongala.

The registration can be done on the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or through the website at https://smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in/pongala/registration, before March 5. The printed registration certificate has to be displayed in front of the food distribution counter or the vehicle used for distribution.

The registered organisations need to collect wrist bands from health inspector offices in their respective areas on March 6. The Corporation will enforce the green protocol for the festival this year too to ensure environment-friendly celebrations. The voluntary organisations and residents associations that are involved in food and drinking water distribution should not use plates or cups made of plastic, multi-layer plastic, thermocol or paper, or any other disposable material.

Those distributing drinking water should avoid bottled drinking water. The water to be distributed has to be kept in large vessels and distributed in steel tumblers. Decorations as part of the festival should be done using environment-friendly materials. The civic body has appealed to the devotees to bring their own plates and tumblers to avoid littering.

