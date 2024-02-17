GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attukal Pongala arrangements satisfactory: CM

February 17, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements made by government departments for the smooth conduct of the Attukal Pongala festival this year are satisfactory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the Pongala arrangements at Attukal here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the functioning of departments’ was encouraging. They were implementing various works well, Mr. Vijayan said.

Top officials detailed the arrangements made by their respective departments at the meeting.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty; Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil; Antony Raju, MLA; Mayor Arya Rajendran; District Collector Geromic George; Sub-Collector Aswathy Srinivas, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Nagaraju Chakilam; ward councillors; Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust representatives; and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

Steps to tackle heat

Mr. Sivankutty later told mediapersons that elaborate arrangements had been made to tackle the heat through coordination between various departments.

Drinking water kiosks are arranged at various places for people arriving for the Pongala. Elaborate arrangements had been made by the Health department too. Those arriving for Pongala too should exercise caution and take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, the Minister said.

