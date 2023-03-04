Attukal Pongala: 10 medical teams to be on alert in city

March 04, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special medical teams of the Health department have been deployed in connection with the Attukal Pongala, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

The Minister, in a statement here on Saturday, said that since hundreds of women, including the elderly, and children reach the city for the Pongala, the Health department has made elaborate arrangements through the District Medical Office.

On the Pongala day (March 7), 10 medical teams, including ambulances, will be deployed at various locations from 5 a.m. till the end of the Pongala. The services of a medical team, including doctor, staff nurse, nursing assistant, and ambulance, will be available at the Attukal temple from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m.

Control rooms of the Health department and the Food Safety department have been set up. Those experiencing physical discomfort can seek the services of the Health department, the statement said.

The services of two paediatricians and staff nurses have been made available round-the-clock for the children taking part in the Kuthiyottam ritual. The services of the AYUSH wing too will be available.

Eight persons, including health inspectors, have been posted to monitor public health activities in connection with the Pongala. Directions have been given to make arrangements in government and private hospitals and the Government Medical College hospital to meet any emergency that may arise on the day.

Besides, ambulances of Kanivu 108 service, the city Corporation, Indian Medical Association, private hospitals, and Fire and Rescue Services have also been arranged. The services of doctors and other health providers will be available in most these ambulances, the statement said.