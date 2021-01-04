Attestation by NoRKA cells in three more districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 January 2021 23:56 IST

Cells will function from Kollam, Thrissur, Kannur collectorates

Home Department attestation services for migrants and jobseekers going abroad will be made available through the district cells of NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs.

The attestation and legalisation of non-educational documents will be facilitated through the NoRKA-Roots cells functioning in the collectorates of Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The government has made NoRKA-Roots the nodal agency in the State for Home attestation services

The services are already available in the NoRKA-Roots regional offices of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.

Advertising

Advertising

Certificate holders, authorised persons such as parents, siblings, spouse, father-in-law, mother-in-law need not submit the documents directly for attestation at the Home Department in the Secretariat. Three centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode are also facilitating the authentication of educational certificates.

Other services

Attestation services of the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain embassies are also available through NoRKA-Roots. Apostille attestation, birth certificate, death certificate, affidavits, power of attorneys, marriage certificate, degree certificate, diploma certificate and matriculation certificate are attested. Attestation services can be booked on www.norkaroots.org.