Attestation by NoRKA cells in three more districts

Home Department attestation services for migrants and jobseekers going abroad will be made available through the district cells of NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs.
The attestation and legalisation of non-educational documents will be facilitated through the NoRKA-Roots cells functioning in the collectorates of Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The government has made NoRKA-Roots the nodal agency in the State for Home attestation services
The services are already available in the NoRKA-Roots regional offices of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.
Certificate holders, authorised persons such as parents, siblings, spouse, father-in-law, mother-in-law need not submit the documents directly for attestation at the Home Department in the Secretariat. Three centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode are also facilitating the authentication of educational certificates.
Other services
Attestation services of the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain embassies are also available through NoRKA-Roots. Apostille attestation, birth certificate, death certificate, affidavits, power of attorneys, marriage certificate, degree certificate, diploma certificate and matriculation certificate are attested. Attestation services can be booked on www.norkaroots.org.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath