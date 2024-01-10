GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attending Ram mandir consecration is duty of every believer: NSS

January 10, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has asserted that it is the duty of each and every believer to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a press note on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair held that any political or other organisations opposing the sacred event were doing so solely in pursuit of their selfish political motives.

“It is the duty of a believer to attend the consecration ceremony, which will be held under the guidance of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. There is no need to consider caste or religion when it comes to participating in such an event,’’ he said.

Mr. Nair condemned boycotting the ceremony in the name of politics, deeming it as sacrilege.

Meanwhile, he also sought to clarify that the NSS stance was not directed at any political organisation. The community organisation has been supportive of the project since the beginning and donated ₹7 lakh towards the temple’s construction.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.