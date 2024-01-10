Attending Ram mandir consecration is duty of every believer: NSS

January 10, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has asserted that it is the duty of each and every believer to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a press note on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair held that any political or other organisations opposing the sacred event were doing so solely in pursuit of their selfish political motives.

“It is the duty of a believer to attend the consecration ceremony, which will be held under the guidance of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. There is no need to consider caste or religion when it comes to participating in such an event,’’ he said.

Mr. Nair condemned boycotting the ceremony in the name of politics, deeming it as sacrilege.

Meanwhile, he also sought to clarify that the NSS stance was not directed at any political organisation. The community organisation has been supportive of the project since the beginning and donated ₹7 lakh towards the temple’s construction.